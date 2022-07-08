Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

‘If anyone should be stepping back, it’s you’ – What Gove told PM after sacking

The former Cabinet minister’s ex-wife said he told her what had happened shortly afterwards.

Dominic McGrath
Friday 08 July 2022 09:32
Michael Gove, who has a troubled history with the Prime Minister, was sacked from his Cabinet on Wednesday (Danny Lawson/PA)
Michael Gove, who has a troubled history with the Prime Minister, was sacked from his Cabinet on Wednesday (Danny Lawson/PA)
(PA Wire)

Michael Gove told Boris Johnson: “If anyone should be stepping back, it’s you,” when he was sacked by the Prime Minister on Wednesday, his ex-wife has claimed.

In her regular column in the Daily Mail, Sarah Vine said the former levelling up secretary responded with the barbed one-liner when Mr Johnson informed him he was being sacked.

The surprise move was the latest twist in the often difficult relationship between the two men, with Mr Johnson’s leadership campaign in 2016 derailed when Mr Gove withdrew support and decided to run himself.

Mr Gove is thought to have been among those who told the Prime Minister on Wednesday morning that it was time for him to quit, even as Mr Johnson fought to remain Conservative leader.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson sacked Michael Gove as he tried to sling on to his job (Gareth Fuller/PA)
(PA Wire)

Recommended

Ms Vine, who separated from Mr Gove last year, said she spoke to her former partner shortly after he was sacked.

She said he was told about his sacking by Rachel Johnson, the Prime Minister’s sister.

In her column, Ms Vine quotes Mr Gove directly: “‘The Prime Minister rang me a few minutes ago and told me it was time for me to step back. I said, respectfully, Prime Minister, if anyone should be stepping back, it is you.'”

Ms Vine said she asked Mr Gove: “What are you going to do now?”

He responded: “Have a glass of wine and a slice of salami and see what tomorrow brings.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in