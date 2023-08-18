What the papers say – August 18

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tributes to the late Sir Michael Parkinson feature on the front pages of Britain’s newspapers on Friday.

The Mirror, Metro and the Daily Star pay tribute to the late Sir Michael, labelling him “our greatest” and “The King”.

Next to a photo of the late Sir Michael, The Daily Telegraph says despite £480 million worth of aid, France is intercepting less migrants than last year.

The Times also features a photo of Sir Michael, alongside a story on a rule change to Covid vaccine boosters, making them available for anyone to buy.

The curator of the British Museum was sacked last month after jewellery, gems and artifacts went missing from the museum, The Daily Mail and The Independent report.

The Daily Express declares Britain can afford tax cuts.

The i says a “generation” of young people in poor areas are being left behind.

The Guardian leads with the results of the A-level results which “plummeted across the board”.

Labour and Sir Keir Starmer have “watered down” their pledges to strengthen workers’ rights, according to the Financial Times.