Nation mourning after four young people killed in Co Tipperary crash – Varadkar

Ireland’s premier has said the nation is mourning the deaths of four young people who were killed in a crash while on the way to exam results celebrations in Co Tipperary.

The driver of the car, a man aged his early 20s, and three female teenagers died in the single-vehicle crash in Clonmel on Friday evening.

It is understood they had been on their way to celebrate after receiving their Leaving Certificate exam results, which were released on Friday.

A parish priest has asked the community to look after one another in the days ahead.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said in a statement on Saturday: “It is with deep sadness that I learned of the tragic incident in Clonmel last night.

“Leaving Cert results night should mark the beginning of a world of opportunities for young people. It’s a milestone on the road from childhood to adulthood.

“For young lives, so full of possibility, to be cut short in this way is truly devastating and heartbreaking. The whole nation mourns them.

“My sincere condolences to the families and friends of those who have died and the wider community in Clonmel and Tipperary. The thoughts of the whole country are with them, their school and their community.

“I am assured that the school authorities and HSE will work together to put in place the necessary supports for their classmates and community. We must come together in times such as this.”

Ireland’s deputy leader and minister for foreign affairs Micheal Martin said: “Deeply saddened by the tragic, heartbreaking loss of four young lives in Clonmel.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with their families, friends, classmates, the first responders, and the entire community today.”

Father Michael Toomey, administrator in the parishes of Ardfinnan, Ballybacon & Grange, said the victims’ families had expressed gratitude to the emergency services who attended the scene.

“Sometimes no words seem adequate when a tragedy like what occurred in Clonmel tonight happens. No words can give comfort at this time,” he said on Facebook.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the families tonight who suffered a terrible loss in this terrible accident.

“Being with them this evening, I know they are so grateful to all of the emergency services and to everyone who helped them this evening.

“The local schools will be in touch tomorrow to help the entire community and to be there for everyone at this time.”

He added: “Of course, my thoughts and prayers are with the four young people who tragically lost their lives tonight, to their families, and their friends, on what should have been one of the happiest nights of their lives.

“Please, look out for one another in these days, and don’t be afraid to look for help and support in the coming days.”

The Mountain Road in Clonmel remained closed on Saturday.