Taoiseach denies delay in request for help from the EU after storm

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Taoiseach has denied that the Government delayed asking the EU for help after widespread destruction caused by one of the worst storms to hit the country.

Micheal Martin said it is not his understanding that there was a significant delay in requesting help, including generators and additional crews, from the EU.

Mr Martin said that the issue has been “completely overplayed”, and that some of those involved in helping to organise and restore power have been “frustrated” by the reports.

Among those criticising the Government over its request for assistance was Midlands North-West MEP Ciaran Mullooly.

He said that Ireland was first offered help by the European Commissioner for crisis management last Wednesday, days before the storm hit the country, and that the Government did not respond until days later.

Speaking to reporters in Kiltoom, outside Athlone in Co Roscommon, Mr Martin said that there will be political accountability when the Dail returns next week.

“I think this is completely overplayed, if I’m honest, in terms of the enormity and scale of the response to the storm,” Mr Martin said.

“I actually think the work of the agencies should be now dealing with and responding to the needs of the people.

“The Dail debate in itself will not in any way help to restore power, or indeed electricity.

“For a lot of the people involved, they’re very frustrated at some of what’s been said, because they’ve worked night and day.

“They met well in advance of the storm, their first priority was to save life and limb and that means when the storm is raging, you can’t come out.

“The emergency crews can’t come out to assess the damage, and it’s only when the storm is over and the green light is given that people can go out and actually assess it.

“It took about 24 hours for an assessment. My understanding is then, that after that assessment, is a request is made, but we’ll check the details of that.”

There are about 160,000 premises still without power, and many have been that their electricity may not return until next Wednesday.

Look, recalling the Dail won't connect one person to an electricity supply, won't restore water to anybody's homes Tanaiste Simon Harris

Uisce Eireann said that about 31,000 people remain without a water supply.

Mr Martin warned of further storms of similar magnitude.

He added: “I want to pay tribute to the community spirit that has been very much evident, not just here but across the country.

“In response to this storm, it was very evident, what was interesting is the previous investments in community groups and community organisations and facilities has reaped some dividends in terms of having those facilities in place.

“In a world where we are going to experience more severe storms, I think, with greater regularity than we would have had in the past, that social infrastructure, that social and community capacity, is extremely important, working with statutory agencies like the local authorities, civil defence and others, gardai, HSE, to respond to such challenges.

“We’re now down to about, I think we have back down to 160,000 who are now without power, and we’re going to do everything we possibly can to accelerate that.”

Speaking in Belfast, Tanaiste Simon Harris criticised calls for the Dail to return earlier than next week, to deal with issues arising from the storm.

Asked about suggestions that he should be at the Dail rather than Stormont, he said: “I hope the politicians wouldn’t say that about my visit to Stormont, because it would be ironic if the main opposition party said that when I’ve just met the First and deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland.

“One of the big issues we’ve discussed, of course, is the storm, not just the storm right now, that a huge amount of work is being done on both sides of the border, but also a discussion about how we can better co-operate in terms of preparedness for future weather events as well.

“I think that’s a really, really important thing. Winds, rain, snow doesn’t respect borders, and I think it’s really important that we forge even closer links across the island of Ireland in terms of how we deal with adverse weather events.

“Look, recalling the Dail won’t connect one person to an electricity supply, won’t restore water to anybody’s homes. What will, though, is a very intensive work that is already under way.

“I’m very conscious that this is an extraordinarily difficult time for many, many, many, many people right across the island.

“We’re still waiting for the water supply, but the scale of restoration that’s under way by the ESB and Uisce Eireann area is very significant.”