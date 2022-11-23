What the papers say – November 23

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Many of the mid-week papers react to more looming strikes by the rail union.

Metro, the Daily Express and the Daily Mail accuse union boss Mick Lynch of trying to ruin Christmas with the industrial action.

Elsewhere, The Times reports that the NHS is “picking up the tab” of the online betting industry, with a surge in suicidal gambling addicts turning up to A&E.

Menopausal women working in the NHS will be able to work from home if their symptoms require it, The Daily Telegraph says.

The Guardian carries a warning from doctors that poverty is forcing sick people to keep going to work.

The Independent splashes with the Christmas appeal it has launched to help people during the cost-of-living crisis.

The Prime Minister has been forced to back down over proposed amendments to the Levelling Up Bill, the i reports.

The Financial Times writes that the founder of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX used it as his “personal fiefdom” before its implosion, a court has heard.

The Sun has King Charles presenting its “Who Cares Wins” award to a “brave doctor”.

The Daily Star splashes with Argentina’s loss to Saudi Arabia at the World Cup.

And the Daily Mirror says Fifa have reportedly reminded Qatar they must allow rainbow symbols to be worn at the World Cup after security officials stepped in to remove them from fans.