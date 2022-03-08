The mother of a 13-year-old boy who drowned in a river has accused authorities of ‘negligence’ for not putting up warning signs on the bridge he jumped from.

The body of talented footballer Tomi Solomon was pulled from the River Calder, in Brighouse, West Yorks., after a major search.

He had jumped into the river on June 1 last year - the hottest day of the year up to that point - after a group of around 25 youngsters gathered at the beauty spot.

His heartbroken mother Frida Ndabue told an inquest into his death that she knew ‘for sure’ that Tomi would not have jumped from the bridge had there been warning signs.

She said she believed ‘negligence’ had taken her child, adding: “I’m very sad, very broken that my child is gone.”

And a coroner echoed her concerns and is to write to council chiefs to urge them to consider putting up signs warning people of the dangers.

Tomi, a Bradford City Academy footballer born in Leiden in the Netherlands, was with friends when they started to jump into the river from the bridge.

He also jumped from the bridge, but failed to resurface, sparking alarm. His body was recovered from the water by police divers, Bradford Coroners Court heard.

Tomi’s grieving father Mbamu Solomon told the inquest that he was a ‘very happy young man’ who loved his family, loved football and enjoyed going to school.

He said: “We’ll remember Tomi as a family, as someone who at all moments would always strive to put a smile on our faces.

“We believe that location is a very, very risky location.”

A statement read to the court from a young witness said Tomi appeared to struggle as soon as he jumped into the river. He was panicking and waving his arms around.

The inquest heard another youth shouted that Tomi couldn’t swim and shouted for others to help, while Tomi continued to wave his arms.

A number of young people tried to help Tomi and had tried to pull him out.

But at 4.15 pm, police divers retrieved his body around 20-30ft from the bridge after a frantic search that lasted 93 minutes, the inquest was told.

DS Graham Bennett told the inquest it would be ‘prudent’ to erect warning signs.

DS Bennett said some of the children at the scene said he could not swim, but his family said he was able to swim.

Steve Smith from the Canal and River Trust prepared a report following Tomi’s tragic death which found the river is ‘safe in general use’ and does not appear to pose a significant risk.

But senior coroner Martin Fleming, recording a verdict of misadventure, said he will write to Calderdale Council about the issue of signage.

He said: “Without any question I’ve heard Tomi was a much-loved son whose unexpected death has devastated the family.

“He was loved by his family, he was focused and determined in all he did.

“There was also a practice of jumping from the bridge.”

Mr Fleming noted the Canal and River Trust do not have direct responsibility for the bridge and that it had confirmed there are no signs at the scene.

Mr Fleming said that given the bridge’s popularity, he is proposing to write to the owners of the bridge, thought to be Calderdale Council.

He said: “I’m now proposing to write to the owners of the bridge to ask them to give consideration to the appropriateness of remedial action as indeed called for by Tomi’s heartbroken mother and father.”

Addressing Tomi’s parents, he said: “To lose your beloved son under these tragic circumstances is so very, very hard for you and your family to have to bear.

“Goodness knows what you’re going through. I’m so very sorry for your loss.”

By Felicity Mcnamara