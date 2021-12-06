Mountain rescuers battle blizzard to take climbers to safety after avalanche

Twenty-five members of Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team (CMRT) have battled a blizzard through the night to rescue two climbers following an avalanche.

A man and a woman had been attempting a grade II snow climb on Coire an t-Sneachda when the avalanche hit on Saturday, leaving the man with leg injuries.

A CMRT spokesperson said: “The climbers were able to self-rescue down to the coire floor, where they were met by team members and stretchered back to the Cairngorm ski area.

“There were multiple reports of avalanches in Coire an t-Sneachda on Saturday afternoon.”

The police were alerted first before the rescue was called at 12.50pm on Saturday.

The CMRT spokesperson added that the man is being treated for a leg injury in Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

There was a second call-out at first light on Sunday for a report of missing walkers.

A CMRT spokesperson said that the overdue walkers were found uninjured in the Lairig Ghru pass.