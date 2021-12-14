New laws will prevent victims having to give evidence in court twice

New laws that remove the need for victims and witnesses to give pre-trial oral evidence in criminal cases have passed in Northern Ireland.

Justice Minister Naomi Long welcomed the passing of legislation to reform the process of court committal.

She said the Criminal Justice (Committal Reform) Bill, which passed in the Assembly on Tuesday, will remove avoidable delay in the court system and will incentivise victims to proceed with cases.

Mrs Long said: “This marks a significant step forward in much-needed plans to reform the criminal justice process.

Justice Minister Naomi Long welcomed the new laws on courts committal proceedings (Liam McBurney/PA) (PA Wire)

“I have heard all too often of the impact on vulnerable victims and witnesses in the most serious and horrendous crimes who have to give traumatic evidence, not just once but twice, as part of our current criminal justice process.

“This alone can understandably deter vital witnesses from proceeding with a case.

“The provisions of this Bill mean that following implementation, no victim or witness from new cases brought forward can be put on the stand to be examined and cross-examined in a committal hearing before the actual trial.

“I am also well aware of the impact of the time it can take for cases to progress through court on all concerned.

“This Bill simplifies the system and allows for quicker progression in some of the most serious of cases, ultimately reducing the length of time that those who have endured so much already feel that their lives have been put on hold.

“I have said from the outset that improving the experiences of victims and witnesses encountering the justice system was my priority and I welcome this further step towards that end.”

The Bill was introduced to the Stormont Assembly in November 2020 and is expected to receive royal assent in early 2022.

Mrs Long said it is hoped that the removal of oral evidence from the traditional committal process will take place shortly thereafter, with provisions in relation to direct committal being implemented at a later stage when the necessary systems and processes are in place.