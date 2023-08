‘Most students feel free to express opinions and beliefs on campus’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Most students in England believe their universities and colleges are places of free speech, the results of annual research show.

Almost 86% of those who completed the National Student Survey (NSS) gave a positive response when asked if they feel free to express their ideas, opinions and beliefs on campus.

In total 38% said they feel very free to speak their mind during their studies and 48% said they feel free to do so, despite a series of rows about free speech on campuses in recent months.

Just 11% of respondents reported feeling not very free to express their ideas, while 3% said they are not free at all.

Earlier this year, the Government appointed Cambridge lecturer Professor Arif Ahmed as the Office for Students’ (OfS) freedom of speech director to promote open debate.

His appointment followed the Higher Education (Freedom of Speech) Act and protests surrounding feminist Professor Kathleen Stock’s talk to the Oxford Union over her views on gender identity.

The survey, which received more than 339,000 responses from across the UK, did not put the question to students in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

It found 75% of students think information about mental wellbeing support services is well communicated.

Elsewhere, the survey showed 74% believe their opinions about their course are valued by staff and 61% feel their feedback is acted upon.

Asked if they were satisfied with their course, 75% in Wales gave a positive response, compared with 80% in Northern Ireland and 77% in Scotland. The question was not put to students in England.

John Blake, of the OfS, which carries out the NSS on behalf of the UK funding and regulatory bodies, said: “The NSS has played an important role in capturing students’ views of this challenging period for both students and university staff.

“This year saw a high turnout from students, with over 339,000 students responding to the survey and sharing their perceptions of their higher education journey.”

Vivienne Stern, of Universities UK, said: “The results of the survey demonstrate universities’ ability to consistently deliver high-quality teaching that meets the needs and ambitions of students.

“Students have faced unprecedented challenges in recent years, but it is welcome to see the consistent focus of universities and their excellent staff on delivering quality learning recognised, with the majority of students feeling positive about their experience.”

Higher education minister Robert Halfon said: “The results from this year’s National Student Survey are very encouraging, with an overwhelming number of last year’s cohort having a positive experience.

“Our universities are world-leading and are rightly preserved as institutions that encourage free speech and debate.”