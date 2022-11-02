Jump to content

Yellow warnings for wind and rain as fallout lingers from Storm Claudio

Yellow weather warnings for wind and rain will be in place throughout Wednesday.

John Besley
Wednesday 02 November 2022 06:20
Wet and gusty conditions are expected to linger as much of the nation continues to feel the effects of Storm Claudio (Brian Lawless/PA)
Wet and gusty conditions are expected to linger as much of the nation continues to feel the effects of Storm Claudio.

The French storm brought plenty of wind and rain for the UK on Tuesday, with the Met Office warning much of the same is forecast for Wednesday.

A yellow warning for rain is in place for southern Scotland from 10am until 6pm and Northern Ireland from 8am until 3pm.

Those affected are urged to be aware of potential travel disruption and flooding as a result of the forecast downpours.

Chief meteorologist Neil Armstrong said: “30 to 40mm of rain is expected to fall in some areas, and where it falls over ground already wet from recent rainfall as well as fallen leaves there may be spray and flooding on the roads as well as travel delays.”

Meanwhile, a yellow warning for wind will be active from 7am until 10pm, with the conditions expected to affect Irish Sea coastal areas early before spreading to parts of northern England.

The Met Office warns delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely while short-term loss of power is also a possibility.

Mr Armstrong added: “Much of the UK can expect a spell of strong southerly winds on Wednesday, but the warning area highlights where gusts of up to 65mph will be and therefore where there are likely to be some travel delays.”

