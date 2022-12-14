Words missing from Queen’s 21st birthday pledge in Harry and Meghan’s Netflix show

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Words are missing from the late Queen’s famous dedication of her life to service on her 21st birthday when it appears as part of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix documentary.

In a radio broadcast from South Africa on April 21 1947, Princess Elizabeth pledged to serve people across the nation and the Commonwealth for the rest of her life.

But in episode three of Harry and Meghan’s docuseries, the words “your service” are missing from the recording of the late monarch’s well known declaration.

The princess’s actual words were: “I declare before you all that my whole life whether it be long or short shall be devoted to your service and the service of our great imperial family to which we all belong.”

In the audio on Netflix, which appears as part of a discussion about the Queen’s life mission being to “fight” for the Commonwealth and the suggestion the family of nations could be seen as “Empire 2.0”, the princess is heard saying: “I declare before you all that my whole life whether it be long or short shall be devoted to the service of our great imperial family to which we all belong.”

The original quotation has long been seen as a key moment in Queen Elizabeth II’s reign, and the late monarch referred back to it on the eve of her historic Platinum Jubilee, in her message in which she backed Camilla to be Queen Consort.

“As we mark this anniversary, it gives me pleasure to renew to you the pledge I gave in 1947 that my life will always be devoted to your service,” she said in February 2022, just seven months before she died.

The “potential editing”, reported by MailOnline, was noticed by public speaking coach Susie Ashfield, who shared a spot the difference on TikTok.

Netflix has yet to comment on why the words are missing.

In 2021 when the Queen stripped the Sussexes of their royal patronages and Harry of his honorary military roles after a 12 month review of Megxit, Harry and Meghan were accused of disrespecting the monarch when a spokesperson for the couple said: “We can all live a life of service. Service is universal.”