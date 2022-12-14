Netflix’s Harry & Meghan trailer claims Buckingham Palace waged ‘war’ against Duchess

A freshly dropped trailer for Harry & Meghan teases allegations of a "war" being waged by Buckingham Palace against the Duchess of Sussex.

Jenny Afia, a partner from the Schillings Law Firm, claims Meghan became a "scapegoat" for the palace, who "would feed stories on her whether they were true or not."

Meghan herself says negative stories about her would emerge when a distraction was needed for bad press for other royals.

"There's real estate on a newspaper front cover, and something has to be filled in there about someone royal," she added.

