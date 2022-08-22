Newquay Zoo welcomes birth of endangered Philippine deer
The baby Philippine spotted deer was up on its feet within minutes of being born.
A family of endangered deer are “happy and healthy” at a UK zoo after the birth of a new fawn.
The baby Philippine spotted deer was up on its feet within minutes of being born and following mother Belle around its enclosure at Newquay Zoo.
Its father Neil was brought to the zoo last October with hopes that he and Belle would hit it off, and in a matter of months Belle fell pregnant.
Dave Rich, Newquay Zoo keeper team leader, said: “We were watching and waiting for Belle to give birth for several days, so it was very exciting to see that the fawn had not only arrived, but that it was out in full view and exploring its surroundings.
“Mum, dad and the baby are all happy and healthy, and can be seen spending much of their time together.”
Philippine spotted deer, also known as Alfred’s deer, are one of the most endangered species of deer in the world, due to illegal hunting and habitat destruction.
Newquay is part of an ex-situ breeding programme run by the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria to help secure the future of the species, and 10 other fawns have been born at the zoo in recent years.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.