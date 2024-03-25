Investigation continues following road crash which claimed four young lives

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An investigation is continuing following a devastating road crash in Co Armagh which claimed the lives of four young people.

The victims have been named locally as Phil Mitchell, Marina Crilly, Keith Morrison and Emma Mallon.

It is understood they were all aged in their 20s.

The communities have just been left completely stunned by the huge loss of life across Newry and Armagh - it's just devastating Liz Kimmins MLA

On Monday the Ballynahonemore Road where the crash happened remained closed as police continue to conduct inquiries.

A grey coloured Volkswagen Golf was involved in the incident on the Ballynahonemore Road at around 2.10am on Sunday.

In total, there were five road deaths in Northern Ireland across the weekend.

Separately a man aged in his 40s, who was a pedestrian, died on the Forkhill Road in Newry on Saturday night.

He has been named locally as Gary McLoughlin.

Newry Rovers Football Club paid tribute to their former player in a social media post, describing him as a “great man on and off the pitch”, adding their thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.

DUP Newry and Armagh MLA William Irwin described the local community as being in shock following the tragic events of the weekend.

“Words don’t mean much but I think the families will take comfort in the fact that the community are with them and most people, the vast majority of people are thinking of them and praying for them and with them at this time,” he told the BBC.

Sinn Fein Newry and Armagh MLA Liz Kimmins described the weekend’s event as “absolutely harrowing”.

“The communities have just been left completely stunned by the huge loss of life across Newry and Armagh – it’s just devastating,” she said.

“I can’t even imagine what the families of the five people involved have been going through.”

There had been 15 deaths on Northern Ireland’s road to March 24, an increase from 13 by the same point in 2023, and more than double the seven by March 24 in 2022.