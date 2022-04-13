Jody Keenan will be ‘deeply missed’ by all who knew her – priest

Jody Keenan, 39, died in Newry at the weekend while waiting for an ambulance to arrive.

Rebecca Black
Wednesday 13 April 2022 14:12
Pallbearers carry the coffin of Jody Keenan into the Church of the Assumption, Drumalane, for the funeral of the 39-year-old teaching assistant who died while waiting for an ambulance crew to arrive in Newry (Brian Lawless/PA)
Pallbearers carry the coffin of Jody Keenan into the Church of the Assumption, Drumalane, for the funeral of the 39-year-old teaching assistant who died while waiting for an ambulance crew to arrive in Newry (Brian Lawless/PA)
(PA Wire)

A classroom assistant who died while waiting for an ambulance in Newry at the weekend will be deeply missed by all who knew her, her funeral heard.

Jody Keenan died in the early hours of Sunday after collapsing in the Trevor Hill area of the city.

She had worked at St Paul’s High School in Bessbrook for 10 years.

Mourners outside the Church of the Assumption, Drumalane, following the funeral of Jody Keenan, the 39-year-old teaching assistant who died while waiting for an ambulance crew to arrive in Newry (Brian Lawless/PA)
(PA Wire)

Pupils from the school formed a guard of honour outside the Church of the Assumption, Drumalane on Wednesday ahead of her funeral service.

Recommended

Mourners heard she lived with pain for a large amount of time in her life, but was determined to maintain her friendships and kept an interest in her friends.

They heard she cared for people, and worked in a special school before moving to St Paul’s, where she was described as “eager to help others”.

“Our hearts are naturally sad and sore.

“Jody will be deeply missed by all who knew her especially by her family,” a priest told the funeral.

Earlier this week it emerged that the Police Ombudsman is to assess the circumstances around Ms Keenan’s death.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in