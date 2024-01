What the papers say – January 2

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The health fallout from NHS strikes and a cancer diagnosis every minute lead the nation’s newspapers on Tuesday.

The Telegraph says there were a record amount of excess deaths in Britain last year amid NHS strikes and the cost of the pandemic.

The Independent leads with a story on how the NHS strikes left “thousands of sick children in peril”, with 20,000 surgeries and treatments cancelled.

Meanwhile, according to The Times, experts say one person will be diagnosed with cancer every minute within a generation.

The Sun reports on the death of a 16-year-old boy who was killed in North London on New Year’s Eve.

The Daily Mail says police are investigating the “first case of rape in the metaverse”.

The Daily Mirror leads with a poll that says two out of three people in Britain want a general election by summer.

The Daily Express relays words from Rishi Sunak, who said “relentless action” is stopping illegal migration.

Attacks on cargo ships in the Red Sea will cause an increase in food prices in the UK, the i reports.

And the Daily Star says darts players make the best “lovers”.