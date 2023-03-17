Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

What the papers say – March 17

Friday’s papers report on the pay offer to healthcare workers which has been recommended by unions.

PA Reporter
Friday 17 March 2023 03:37
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say (PA)
(PA Archive)

Britain’s front pages are dominated by a breakthrough between health unions and the Government after months of strikes, raising hopes that the long-running dispute could be brought to an end.

The Sun, the Daily Mirror, Metro and the Daily Express all report on the pay offer to healthcare workers which has been recommended by unions.

Recommended

The story is also carried by the i, The Independent and The Times.

Elsewhere, The Guardian carries findings from an official report into the Metropolitan Police service which found it is riddled with deep-seated racism, sexism and homophobia and has failed to change despite numerous official reviews urging it to do so.

Jeremy Hunt’s back-to-work drive is “under threat” as Labour prepares for a “tax raid on up to two million pension pots”, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The Financial Times continues to follow the fallout from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank as banks on both sides of the Atlantic race to reassure clients and regulators they could withstand a flight of deposits.

The Daily Mail uses its splash to attack Oxfam over its new report on inclusive language.

Recommended

And the Daily Star says many of those in Generation Z take one nap a day.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in