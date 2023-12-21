NHS boss raises patient safety concerns ahead of January junior doctors’ strike

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An NHS boss has warned hospital staffing levels seen during this week’s junior doctors’ strike will not be “sustainable” when they stage the longest walkout the health service has ever seen next month.

Danny Mortimer, chief executive of NHS Employers, which is part of the NHS Confederation, has written to the British Medical Association (BMA) raising concerns about patient safety ahead of the new year strikes.

The letter, sent to Professor Philip Banfield, BMA chairman of council, warned January “is probably where there is the greatest pressure on services and teams, each and every year”.

In a system already facing enormous demand, it is the week that most teams dread as it is likely to be the busiest for emergency care Danny Mortimer, NHS Employers

Junior doctors are currently on their second day of a 72-hour strike and will return to work at 7am on December 23.

And they are set to stage the longest walkout in NHS history, over six days, from January 3 2024.

In the letter, seen by the PA news agency, Mr Mortimer wrote: “In a system already facing enormous demand, it is the week that most teams dread as it is likely to be the busiest for emergency care.

“Your joint letter with NHS England makes clear that in relation to the December action that the staff recall and derogations process remains largely the same as the previous strikes.

“This arrangement will not be sustainable in January.

“In the previous periods of industrial action taken solely by your junior doctor members, the core duties typically carried out by striking junior doctors have been covered by other medical colleagues and members of the wider team.

“This position will not be tenable in January.”

Mr Mortimer said he understands NHS England has set out a number of derogations, instances which exempt union members from strike action to provide cover or care, in three high-risk areas.

These are fast-progressing cancers, time-critical inductions of labour or urgent elective Caesarean sections, and corneal transplant surgeries.

But Mr Mortimer has called on the BMA to add the urgent and emergency care pathways and services across acute and mental health trusts for the January strikes.

His letter added: “I recognise that there are countless examples where our colleagues are not able to do their very best for their patients, but the first fortnight in January is one of the times when this risk dramatically increases.

“I would urge the leadership of the BMA to not therefore make this position worse during strike action in January.”

Prof Banfield said the BMA is “strongly committed to ensuring that patients are safe during strikes”.

“We’ve had regular meetings with NHS Employers and NHS England to discuss this and will continue to do so over the coming days and weeks,” he added.

“I will reply to NHS Employers directly, but there is a nationally agreed derogations process to request the return of junior doctors, and we are grateful to the vast majority of NHS Trusts who plan appropriately to continue some urgent care with consultants, specialists and specialty doctors, who are not taking action, which allows junior doctors to exercise their lawful right to take industrial action safely. This means derogation requests should always be a last resort.”

It comes after Health Secretary Victoria Atkins told BBC Four’s Today Programme that “many, many” doctors will be “deeply uncomfortable that their committee has called these strikes at this time”.

She added: “I would encourage anyone who feels like that quietly to consider whether this committee is in fact representing their views.

“I know, for example, that consultants and nurses and other doctors who aren’t on strike are, today and yesterday, and will be over January, coming in, doing extra shifts, to ensure that that level of care is provided for patients.

“They are being expected by the junior doctors’ committee to pick up the slack of their strikes.”

I’d like to ask NHS Employers – given they are part of our negotiations with Government - what their position is on the Government’s intransigence and whether they think that is in patients’ best interest Professor Banfield

The BMA is calling for a full pay restoration for junior doctors that the Government said would amount to a 35% pay hike, which ministers have said is unaffordable.

Prof Banfield said the the union is “clear that we will do anything we can to avert” strikes “by being ready and willing to negotiate with the Government before, during and after industrial action”.

“Unfortunately, the Government has made an arbitrary decision to not talk to us while strikes are planned,” he added.

“I’d like to ask NHS Employers – given they are part of our negotiations with Government – what their position is on the Government’s intransigence and whether they think that is in patients’ best interest.

“If NHS Employers, like us, they believe it is not, what representations have they made to the Government to get back around the table to avert the January strikes?”

Consultant members of the BMA are currently voting on a pay offer from the Government.

Specialist, associate specialist and specialty doctors (SAS) in England have also come to an agreement, which is being put to members.