What the papers say – November 3
Here are the biggest stories leading Sunday’s front pages.
A variety of royal stories lead Sunday’s front pages.
The Sunday Times touts an exclusive, revealing the private property empires that fund the King and the Prince of Wales are making millions from charges paid by the armed forces, NHS, schools and big businesses.
Meanwhile, the Sunday Mirror reveals scores of William’s rental properties are failing to meet energy standards.
The Mail on Sunday reports the Palace held talks about potentially dropping the word “empire” from British honours, ditching references to the UK’s colonial past.
The Sunday Express splashes on RAF pilots being sent to the US for training because the UK is short of jets.
Kemi Badenoch says the Conservatives need a “fresh start” as she is elected party leader, according to the Sunday Telegraph.
The Observer reports Labour has challenged Ms Badenoch to back Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ budget plans for increased tax, borrowing and spending.
Lastly, the Daily Star Sunday says local councils have banned Bonfire Night parties amid noise and smoke complaints.