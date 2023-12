What the papers say – December 27

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Wednesday’s front pages feature headlines from the Boxing Day sales to the latest political moves in Westminster.

The Sun focuses on those who braved Tuesday’s sales, as well as detailing the best spots where you can still nab a bargain.

The Daily Mirror and Daily Express lead with pieces on the latest NHS “scandal” with new data indicating patients and visitors paid £146 million on parking last year.

The Daily Mail also concentrates on health and the dozens of children it says were referred to a “controversial NHS transgender clinic”.

The i shifted focus to Westminster, running with a piece on the Prime Minister and his financial “election trap” for Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.

On the topic of government spending, The Times says new measures are coming to attract first-home buyers as the Tory pre-election campaign kicks off.

The Daily Telegraph opts for a piece on another possible pre-election boon for some people as it says No 10 is poised to axe inheritance tax.

Former GCHQ head Sir David Omand graces the front page of The Guardian as he calls for an “end government by WhatsApp” in response to the Conservative’s pandemic management.

The Financial Times reveals 60,000 jobs were cut by investment banks in the last 12 months, reversing much of Wall Street’s hiring spree after the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Daily Star brings Wednesday’s front pages back to Britain, promising a turbulent start to 2024 with five storms brewing for the new year.