Two arrested over malicious communications sent amid Nicola Bulley search

Lancashire Police said it received reports over the weekend of messages being sent to Wyre Council members.

Gwyn Wright
Tuesday 14 February 2023 20:35
Nicola Bulley, 45, from Inskip, Lancashire, was last seen on the morning of Friday January 27, when she was spotted walking her dog on a footpath by the River Wyre (Lancashire Police/PA)
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of sending malicious communications over the disappearance of Nicola Bulley.

A 49-year-old man from Manchester and a 20-year-old woman from Oldham have been arrested on suspicion of malicious communications offences.

The man has been bailed pending further inquiries until May 12 while the woman remains in custody.

A force spokesman said: “We received reports at the weekend of a number of malicious messages having been sent to Wyre Council members.

Inquiries led to the arrest of a 49-year-old man from Manchester, on suspicion of malicious communications offences. He has since been released on bail, pending further inquiries, until May 12.

“A 20-year-old woman from Oldham has also since been arrested on suspicion of malicious communications offences and she remains in police custody. inquiries are ongoing.”

Ms Bulley, 45, vanished on January 27 in the village of St Michael’s on Wyre while walking her springer spaniel Willow after she dropped her two daughters, aged six and nine, at school.

She has not been seen since.

Police believe the mortgage adviser fell into the River Wyre in a “10-minute window” between 9.10am and 9.20am that day.

