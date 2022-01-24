End the need for high school pupils to wear masks, say Scottish Tories

Nicola Sturgeon is being urged to “immediately” end the requirement for secondary school pupils to wear face masks.

Scottish Conservatives made the demand as other coronavirus restrictions were lifted north of the border.

With the number of Covid infections now reducing, Tory education spokesman, Oliver Mundell, insisted it was time for secondary school pupils to be able to ditch their face coverings.

The UK Government is to remove the advice for face masks to be worn in communal areas in schools in England from Thursday, January 27.

And Scottish Conservatives urged the First Minister to follow suit when she makes her latest Covid-19 statement to Holyrood on Tuesday.

Speaking ahead of the statement, Mr Mundell said: “The SNP cannot keep ignoring the weight of argument against face masks in classrooms.

“Education experts are clear that face masks in classrooms have a negative impact on learning, especially for those children with extra needs, and scientific experts are in agreement that it’s safe for them to go.

“So there is no excuse for this restriction remaining in place, and Nicola Sturgeon should lift it immediately.”

Nicola Sturgeon is due to deliver her latest Covid update to MSPs on Tuesday. (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Mr Mundell continued: “Pupils, teachers and parents are desperate for a return to normal learning after two years of disruption, so it’s time the First Minister listened to her own experts.

“With curbs being eased across the country this week, under the SNP school kids remain all but forgotten as ministers continue to drag their heels at the expense of our children’s education.”

His comments came as restrictions brought in to curb the spread of the Omicron variant were removed in Scotland, allowing night clubs to open again and ending the need for table service in bars.

Guidance which had limited meet-ups to people from a maximum of three households was also lifted, while indoor sports sessions can also resume again.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “The Scottish Government’s position has not changed in relation to the wearing of face coverings in schools.

“As has been the case throughout the pandemic, we will continue to monitor the data on an ongoing basis and, if there is any change to that position, Parliament will be advised.”