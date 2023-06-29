Watch live: Nicola Sturgeon gives evidence to Covid-19 inquiry

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Nicola Sturgeon gives evidence to the Covid-19 inquiry on Thursday, 29 June.

The former Scottish First Minister, who was in office during the pandemic, has been called to give evidence to the inquiry's first module which is examining the UK's resilience and preparedness for the pandemic.

Hearings are set to last for six weeks.

Ms Sturgeon's appearance comes after the inquiry heard testimonies from top Scottish health executives including Caroline Lamb, chief executive of NHS Scotland, Gillian Russell, director for Safer Communities in the Scottish government from 2015-2020 and current director of Health Workforce, and Jeanne Freeman, former Cabinet Secretary for Health and Sport.

Other UK politicians, including Matt Hancock and David Cameron, have been called to give evidence to the inquiry.

The former health secretary, who was one of the Tory government figures responsible for orchestrating lockdown rules before being forced to quit in June 2021 after footage emerged of him breaking his own social distancing guidelines, apologised for Covid deaths as he gave evidence.

Mr Hancock admitted that the UK was not properly prepared for the pandemic and claimed that officials were more concerned with counting bodybags than preventing the spread of the virus.

He also said that pre-pandemic plans to protect care homes had been “terrible”, saying the care sector was in “nowhere near good enough shape” when Covid struck.