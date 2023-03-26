Nicola Sturgeon will ‘probably’ write book about her time in politics

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nicola Sturgeon has said that she will “probably” write a book about her experiences during the last 30 years.

The First Minister spoke on a BBC Sounds podcast about her next steps after her resignation as SNP leader, a role which she has held for the last eight years.

She announced that she was stepping down during a press conference at Bute House in Edinburgh last month.

Speaking about her resignation, she told reporters: “In my head and in my heart I know that time is now. That it’s right for me, for my party and my country.”

The longest-serving First Minister confirmed she would stay in office until the selection of her replacement, who will be announced on Monday afternoon by the SNP national secretary.

When asked about her plans, the SNP leader said she does not know what to “do next”.

She said on the show: “I’ve said before, I would probably choose to write down the last 30 years, whether anybody will ever want to read it is another matter, but I’ll probably choose to do it for therapy.”

The 53-year-old said that after so many years as First Minister she will have to go through a period of adjustment.

She added: “There is a process of decompression that I’m going have to go through. This is the biggest life change I’ve ever gone through. I don’t think it will always be easy.

“I think I’m going to go through a period of adjustment and you having to adapt to a different way of life that, at times, I guess I will find difficult.

“I’m going to have to, I was thinking about this just the other day, almost rewire how my brain works, and none of that is going to happen overnight, and I think I’m just going to have to take it as it comes for a while and see, see how it all goes.”