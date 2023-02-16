Key moments in Nicola Sturgeon’s political career

Nicola Sturgeon has stood down as Scotland's First Minister after an historic career in politics.

The MSP for Glasgow Southside joined the Scottish National Party at the age of 16.

She rose through the ranks to take top spot just days after Alex Salmond resigned following the defeat in the 2014 Scottish independence referendum.

Ms Sturgeon's time in office, as the longest-serving and first female First Minister since the creation of the Scottish Parliament, may be best remembered for her continued campaign for independence and how she tackled the Covid-19 pandemic.

