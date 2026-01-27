Piers Morgan’s brother, an ex-army colonel who served three tours of Afghanistan, has called for Donald Trump to admit he was “wrong” over comments in which he claimed Nato allied troops “stayed a little off the front lines” in Afghanistan.

Trump has since made a statement climbing down over his remarks after being widely criticised.

Morgan’s brother, Jeremy Morgan, who retired from the British Army after 37 years of service, said that while he is “grateful” the statement was issued, Trump still needs to apologise.

“We need to hear those words. He is sorry for what he said,” he said on Monday’s episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored (26 January).

“He got it wrong. It was ignorant of him to say. It was offensive,” he added.