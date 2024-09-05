Police ‘awaiting direction’ after sending report on SNP probe to Crown Office

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Police Scotland have said they are awaiting direction from the Crown Office after presenting prosecutors with findings from their ongoing investigation into the SNP’s finances.

The BBC reported the findings were an “advice and guidance report” about former first minister Nicola Sturgeon and former SNP treasurer Colin Beattie.

The party’s former chief executive Peter Murrell, who is Ms Sturgeon’s husband, was charged by police on April 18 this year in connection with the embezzlement of party funds and a report was later sent to the prosecution service.

Police have been investigating the SNP’s finances since 2021, with the probe known as Operation Branchform.

Ms Sturgeon and Mr Beattie were arrested last year and both were released without charge pending further investigation.

On Thursday, a Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “On August 9 2024, we presented the findings of the investigation so far to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service and we await their direction on what further action should be taken.”

The Crown Office are continuing to consider the report received on Mr Murrell, which relates to “incidents said to have occurred between 2016 and 2023”.

Mr Murrell stepped down as chief executive – a role he had held for more than 20 years – during the leadership campaign to succeed Ms Sturgeon.

The Crown Office said the matters are under consideration and they had nothing to add to their previous statement from May.