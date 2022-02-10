Publicly-owned ScotRail will operate ‘real world’ timetable – First Minister

The timetable run by ScotRail after it is taken into public ownership will be “reflective of the usage of the railways”, Nicola Sturgeon has guaranteed.

Plans by the rail operator announced last week show a drop of 250 daily services when compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Transport minister Jenny Gilruth said on Wednesday in a statement – in which she invited opposition MSPs to take part in a “national conversation” to shape the future of the service – that train use had shifted as a result of worries surrounding the pandemic and a move to more hybrid forms of working.

Speaking at First Minister’s Questions on Thursday, Ms Sturgeon indicated the planned service cuts will go ahead, but added: “We will make sure that we have a railway that is fit for the future.”

She guaranteed that any future timetable would be dictated by passenger usage, which will be kept under review.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said future ScotRail timetables will be dictated by passenger usage (Fraser Bremner/Daily Mail/PA) (PA Wire)

The First Minister was asked by Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross if she could guarantee the new provider will not cut more services on top of those already planned.

“What is the use in nationalising services if the SNP are just going to do the exact same as ScotRail?” Mr Ross asked.

“If you won’t change those cuts that are planned, will you at least guarantee that when the Scottish Government takes control of ScotRail, not one further service will be cut?”

Ms Sturgeon responded: “What I guarantee is that when the Scottish Government takes ownership of ScotRail, we will operate a timetable that is reflective of the usage of the railway by passengers.

“That is about the real world running of a railway that is fit for purpose.

“And secondly, we will continue to ensure that we have affordable rail fares, we’ll take action to ensure rail fares are affordable and let me just remind Douglas Ross, right now rail fares are, I think, 20% cheaper on average in Scotland than they are across the rest of the UK.

“So that’s a good foundation on which to build, I would suggest.”

Meanwhile, the First Minister accused the Tory leader of “hypocrisy” over the workplace parking levy.

The controversial measure, which will give councils the power to charge drivers to pay to park at their workplace, will come into force next month.

Fears have been raised over the effect the charge could have on people who have to drive to work, along with rising energy prices and national insurance contributions coupled with stagnant wages.

Mr Ross said previous warnings had been “completely ignored” by the First Minister, adding: “With bills increasing and the cost of living rising, why are your Government in favour of a costly workplace parking tax at the same time?”

The First Minister replied: “Many people in this country are on the brink because of benefit cuts and tax rises being imposed by the Conservative Government at Westminster and because of their deep failure to respond accordingly.

“This is simply giving local authorities in Scotland a power that local authorities in England have had for a decade and more which was allowed to local authorities by the Conservative Government.

“Not for the first time, there is a deep hypocrisy at the heart of Douglas Ross’s question.”

Ms Sturgeon also said the Scottish Government will “not just set” environmental targets which will require less car use, but it will “take the action to help meet those targets”.

Mr Ross accused Ms Sturgeon of using councils “as a shield” for the new levy.