In Pictures: Sunak and Starmer at opposite ends of UK as Farage launches plans

Nigel Farage headed to South Wales on Monday to launch the Reform election manifesto, which he described as a “serious plan to reshape the way our country is run”.

Reform chose to unveil its election document, titled Our Contract With You, in a run-down community centre in Merthyr Tydfil, as the party sought to drive home “exactly what happens to a country when Labour is in charge”.

Meanwhile, Rachel Reeves was highlighting Labour’s plans to boost investment and set up a national wealth fund as she kicked off a week of campaigning on the economy.

The shadow chancellor was hosting members of her British infrastructure council on Monday morning.

Elsewhere, Rishi Sunak insisted the Tories could still win the General Election after Cabinet minister Grant Shapps said a Conservative victory was unlikely.

Speaking during a visit to a Centrica gas rig, the Prime Minister said: “There’s still two-and-a-half weeks to go in this election, I’m fighting hard for every vote because I believe we can win.”

Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey continued his campaigning with a trip to the Devonshire seaside on Monday.

His party is proposing an expansion of fuel duty relief for rural motorists to 20 new areas, including Devon, Cornwall, Cumbria and Shropshire.