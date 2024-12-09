Holly Valance’s property tycoon husband to become Reform UK’s treasurer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Holly Valance’s husband is to become Reform UK’s treasurer, after renouncing his Conservative Party membership over what he described as “too many broken promises.”

Billionaire property tycoon Nick Candy accused the Tories of a “complete breach of trust with the wealth creators in our country” and said he would take up the fundraising role in the new year.

Ms Valance is also a prominent Reform backer.

The Australian-British actress and singer was pictured with her husband, Donald Trump and party leader Nigel Farage at the US president-elect’s Mar-a-Lago resort in 2022.

Reform has been buoyed by a series of Tory defections, including former minister Andrea Jenkyns, and described Mr Candy’s appointment as its “latest coup” as it prepares for the local elections in May.

Mr Candy said: “I have today resigned my membership of the Conservative Party after many years of active support and substantial donations to the party.

“I am sorry to say there have been too many broken promises and a complete breach of trust with the wealth creators in our country.

“Nigel Farage is a close personal friend of mine, and Reform UK represents the future of British politics.

“I am pleased to announce that I will now become the treasurer for Reform UK and intend to raise enough funds for them to win the next general election.

“I will take up the role in the new year.”

Reform leader Nigel Farage MP said: “I warmly welcome this decision. We are the fastest-growing movement in British politics today and Nick’s efforts will help Reform UK transform our country.”