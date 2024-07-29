Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

The families of two men killed in a plane crash in North Yorkshire said they “will live on in our hearts” in an emotional tribute.

Pilot Matthew Bird, 21, and his passenger Oliver Dawes, 24, died when their two-seater light aircraft crashed in a field in Thorganby, Selby, at around 9.50am on Sunday.

The family of Mr Dawes, from Burley in Wharfedale, said: “Yesterday, we lost a dearly loved son, cousin, nephew and friend.

“Oliver will continue to live on in our hearts and memories as the kind, generous, hardworking and fun man he had become.

“We will miss him every day for the rest of our lives, we are heartbroken.”

Police near the scene of the light aircraft crash in Thorganby, Selby, near York ( PA Wire )

The family of Mr Bird, from Spofforth, said: “Yesterday we lost our son, a brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend.

“Matthew meant so much to so many. We are utterly heartbroken but he will live on in our hearts as we cherish the incredibly special memories he’s left us with.”

Police said investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident continue.

The force confirmed on Sunday it was working with the Air Accidents Investigation Branch on the investigation.

MP for Selby Keir Mather said: “I am incredibly saddened by the news regarding the plane crash in Thorganby yesterday.

“My heart goes out to the two men who lost their lives, as well as their loved ones at this awful time.

“Thank you to the emergency services including the Yorkshire Ambulance Service, North Yorkshire Police and the Air Accident Investigation Branch who are working to establish the circumstances surrounding this devastating incident.”