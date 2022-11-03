William and Kate visit community hub to launch mental health support funding

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The Prince and Princess of Wales have arrived in the seaside town of Scarborough to launch funding to support young people’s mental health.

William and Kate were greeted by a cheering crowd as they started their day at The Street – a community hub that supports local organisations to grow and develop their services.

Kate was wearing a camel-coloured overcoat over a similar coloured outfit, while William was sporting a burgundy jumper and blue shirt under a blue jacket.

The royal couple were in the North Yorkshire resort to engage with local organisations who will benefit from funding which has been created from a collaboration between The Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales and the Two Ridings Community Foundation.

William and Kate began by meeting the grant panel of young people who had decided how the money should be allocated.