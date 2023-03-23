Northern Ireland man charged with online child sexual offences in Australia

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man from Northern Ireland has been charged with online child sexual offences in Australia.

The 34-year-old man was charged following a joint operation between officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) and Western Australia’s joint anti-child exploitation team.

A PSNI spokesperson said the offender will be subject to sex offender restrictions if he returns to the UK.

“This is an excellent example of our officers working across international borders to protect vulnerable people wherever they are, identifying and prosecuting offenders wherever they are, and contributing to our goal of keeping people safe both here and beyond,” they said.

“We will continue to work with international colleagues to prevent similar offences in future from online predators.”