Flooding hits parts of Northern Ireland as amber warning comes into effect

Flooding has been reported in parts of Northern Ireland as police urged people against travelling due to an amber rain warning.

The Met Office has issued an amber warning for rain, the second highest level, for much of the south-eastern part of the region.

The warning covers Counties Antrim, Down and Armagh. It came into effect at 9pm on Monday and extends until 9am on Tuesday.

The Met Office has forecast persistent heavy rain, leading to flooding and transport disruption.

A yellow warning covers the rest of Northern Ireland.

There were reports of flooding in Newry in Co Down on Monday after the city’s canal burst its banks.

Elsewhere, roads have been closed due to flooding, while in Dromantine, Co Down, approximately 100 sheep had to be rescued earlier on Monday after becoming stranded in a flooded field.

The Met Office has warned of between 25mm and 50mm of rain in places, and up to 100mm is also possible over higher ground.

Stormont’s Department for Infrastructure said police were warning people not to travel during the period the amber warning is in effect.

It said: “These (Met Office) warnings follow an extremely wet weekend where flooding has already occurred on many roads.

“The persistent wet conditions on saturated ground and with higher river levels this will inevitably lead to more localised flooding. Traffic disruption is possible and the public are being asked to consider their journeys and take extra care if travel is necessary.

“It may be necessary to close roads or put temporary restrictions in place.”

In a statement, the PSNI said: “Persistent heavy rain will lead to further flooding and we would ask the public to take steps to minimise risk.

“Please stay at home where possible and do not make unnecessary journeys. If you must travel, please bear the prevailing conditions in mind.

“Reduce your speed and drive with extra caution. Excess surface water could lead to aquaplaning, and there is the potential for cars to get stuck in just a few inches of floodwater. Visibility is likely to be severely reduced.

“Consider the potential risks before you leave. Do not place yourself or others in unnecessary danger.”

Across the UK, the Environment Agency has issued more than 70 flood warnings ahead of the arrival of Storm Ciaran on Wednesday while yellow weather warnings for rain have been issued by the Met Office from Monday until Thursday.

Gusts of 80mph are possible along the south coast of England, with 20 to 25mm of rain expected across southern and western areas, but potentially up to 40 to 60mm over higher ground, the Met Office said.

The forecaster advises the latest rain could lead to disruption to roads and public transport while already flood-affected areas after Storm Babet could get worse.

Flooding was seen across Sussex during the weekend, including the Priory Meadow Shopping Centre in Hastings, which was evacuated on Saturday with people posting on social media showing deep floodwater coming through the entrance.

On Sunday, a caravan park in Bognor Regis was also underwater, the town’s Tesco supermarket car park was flooded and a house had its roof ripped off in heavy winds that residents described as like a “tornado”.

Marco Petagna, a Met Office meteorologist, said: “We’ve had various warnings in force across the UK over the last few days and there are plenty more being issued for the next couple of days.

“The main focus in the next day or two is towards the east of Scotland and north-east England where there is a yellow rain warning until 3am.

“There will be persistent rain up there and then the focus for heavy showers will be across parts of southern and south eastern England and south Wales as well as parts of Northern Ireland with some heavy and sudden showers.”

He said that Tuesday was expected to be still unsettled but quieter before heavy winds and longer spells of rain develop on Wednesday night into Thursday as Storm Ciaran arrives.

He said: “There are possible gusts of 80 to 90 miles an hour in some exposed southern areas. It’s probably quite a nasty storm this one.”

Kate Marks, flood duty manager at the Environment Agency, said: “We urge people to stay safe on the coast and to remember to take extreme care on coastal paths and promenades.

“Flooding of low-lying coastal roads is also possible and people must avoid driving through floodwater, as just 30cm of flowing water is enough to move your car.”

The weather is expected to worsen as the week progresses, with rain warnings in place until Wednesday and a “deep area of low pressure” set to arrive on Thursday which has been named by the Met Office as Storm Ciaran, which will bring strong winds and heavy rain to southern parts of England and Wales.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Chris Almond said: “Winds associated with Storm Ciaran are likely to gust to 80mph along the south coast of England, with a small risk of somewhere exposed seeing 90mph, and winds could even gust up to 50 or 60mph further inland.

“This deep, low-pressure system will also bring heavy rain to much of the UK, but the heaviest rain is expected in southern and western areas, with 20 to 25mm quite widely across the region but up to 40 to 60mm potentially over higher ground.

“Heavy and persistent rain will fall on to already saturated ground bringing a risk of further impacts such as flooding in areas that are already struggling to clean up from the heavy rainfall we have seen over the last week or so.”