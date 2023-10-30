✕ Close What is extreme weather? | Decomplicated

The Met Office has warned of “strong winds and heavy rain” as Storm Ciarán is set to sweep across the UK later this week.

Ciarán is due to bring gusts of 80mph winds to areas along the south coast of England, with a small risk of some more exposed areas seeing wind speeds of up to 90mph. Meanwhile, up to 60mm of rain is expected to fall in some areas.

Met office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Chris Almond, said: “Heavy and persistent rain will fall onto already saturated ground bringing a risk of further impacts such as flooding in areas that are already struggling to clean up from the heavy rainfall we have seen over the last week or so.”

The Environment agency currently has a staggering 72 flood warnings in place across England and a further 172 flood alerts. Meanwhile in Scotland, 18 flood warnings and 11 flood alerts are currently in place.

The third named storm of this year’s season comes after areas across Scotland and north-east England were battered with the worst of Storm Babet, which caused serious damage and several deaths when it hit last week.