Weather warning live: Storm Ciarán heads to UK with 80mph winds and heavy rain
Wind gusts of up to 90mph and 60mm of rainfall are expected to hit the UK later this week
The Met Office has warned of “strong winds and heavy rain” as Storm Ciarán is set to sweep across the UK later this week.
Ciarán is due to bring gusts of 80mph winds to areas along the south coast of England, with a small risk of some more exposed areas seeing wind speeds of up to 90mph. Meanwhile, up to 60mm of rain is expected to fall in some areas.
Met office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Chris Almond, said: “Heavy and persistent rain will fall onto already saturated ground bringing a risk of further impacts such as flooding in areas that are already struggling to clean up from the heavy rainfall we have seen over the last week or so.”
The Environment agency currently has a staggering 72 flood warnings in place across England and a further 172 flood alerts. Meanwhile in Scotland, 18 flood warnings and 11 flood alerts are currently in place.
The third named storm of this year’s season comes after areas across Scotland and north-east England were battered with the worst of Storm Babet, which caused serious damage and several deaths when it hit last week.
Met Office name latest storm set to bring 90mph winds to the UK this week
The Met Office has named the third storm of the season as it’s set to bring 90mph winds to the UK from Thursday.
The forecaster said Storm Ciarán is set to bring “strong winds and heavy rain” as it sweeps across the UK next week.
It comes after areas across Scotland and north-east England were battered with the worst of Storm Babet, which caused serious damage and several deaths when it hit last week.
Met office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Chris Almond, said: “Heavy and persistent rain will fall onto already saturated ground bringing a risk of further impacts such as flooding in areas that are already struggling to clean up from the heavy rainfall we have seen over the last week or so.”
The Environment agency currently has a staggering 71 flood warnings in place across England and a further 172 flood alerts. Meanwhile in Scotland, 18 flood warnings and 11 flood alerts are currently in place.
Storm Ciaran: How and why storms get their names
The UK is braced for downpours and blustering gales once again with a new storm just days after Storm Babet battered large parts of the country.
This is the third named storm of the season, hence starts with the letter C.
Here's why storms are named and the new changes the UK Met Office has made in its process for naming the storm in 2023/24 season.
Read more:
From Babet to Walid: How and why storms get their names
The personal touch behind the weather phenoemons
Mapped: Storm Ciarán’s path across the UK
Here is the predicted path Storm Ciarán is set to take as it sweeps across the UK from Wednesday night.
72 flood warnings in place ahead of Storm Ciaran
The Environment Agency has issued 72 flood warnings as the latest band of bad weather approaches the UK.
New storm warnings are in place from Wednesday night, and the weather front has been named Storm Ciaran.
"Heavy and persistent rain will fall on to already saturated ground bringing a risk of further impacts such as flooding in areas that are already struggling to clean up from the heavy rainfall we have seen over the last week or so," Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Chris Almond said.
"Flooding of low-lying coastal roads is also possible and people must avoid driving through flood water, as just 30cm of flowing water is enough to move your car," said Kate Marks, flood duty manager at the Environment Agency.
“People should check their flood risk, sign up for free flood warnings and keep up to date with the latest situation at https://www.gov.uk/check-if-youre-at-risk-of-flooding and follow @EnvAgency on X, formerly known as Twitter, for the latest flood updates.”
Advice for travelling in storms
With Storm Ciarán set to batter the UK on Thursday, here’s the Met Office’s advice for travelling in a storm:
- If heavy downpours are expected, avoid starting your journey until it clears.
- If you can, choose main roads, where you are less likely to be exposed to fallen branches and debris and flooding.
- Use dipped headlights if visibility is seriously reduced.
- If the road is flooded, turn around and find another route. The number one cause of death during flooding is driving through flood water, so the safest advice is turn around, don’t drown.
- Keep an eye out for gaps between trees, buildings or bridges over a river or railway
- Flood water also contains hidden hazards which can damage your car, and just an egg-cupful of water sucked into your car’s engine will lead to severe damage.
- Gusts of wind can unsettle vehicles – grip your steering wheel firmly with both hands.
- Remember to give vulnerable road users including cyclists, motorcyclists and pedestrians more room than usual - they are more likely to be blown around by side winds
Weather forecast for Monday
The week is set to start on an unsettled note with clouds and patchy rain predicted for today for large parts of Scotland and Northern England.
The Met Office forecast says "some sunshine" can be expected in the south early on but later heavy showers, some thundery, are set to become more widespread from the south and west.
Four yellow weather warnings are in place today for heavy rain covering parts of Northern Ireland and southern and southeast England.
A yellow warning which began from midnight on Monday covering Portsmouth, Brighton, Hastings and Dover is in place until 12pm.
Another yellow warning covers parts of southwest Wales and is in place until 9am on Monday.
Eastern parts of Northern Ireland are under two yellow warnings today, one in place until noon and the second starting at 4pm and extending on until Tuesday.
Weather set to worsen this week
The weather is expected to worsen as the week progresses with rain warnings in place until Wednesday.
A “deep area of low pressure” is set to arrive on Thursday which has been named by the Met Office as Storm Ciaran, threatening strong winds and heavy rain to southern parts of England and Wales.
Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Chris Almond said: “Winds associated with Storm Ciaran are likely to gust to 80mph along the south coast of England, with a small risk of somewhere exposed seeing 90mph, and winds could even gust up to 50 or 60mph further inland.
“This deep low-pressure system will also bring heavy rain to much of the UK, but the heaviest rain is expected in southern and western areas with 20 to 25mm quite widely across the region, but up to 40 to 60mm potentially over higher ground.
“Heavy and persistent rain will fall on to already saturated ground, bringing a risk of further impacts such as flooding in areas that are already struggling to clean up from the heavy rainfall we have seen over the last week or so.”
Flooding hits UK over weekend
Flooding has been seen across Sussex over the weekend, including at the Priory Meadow Shopping Centre in Hastings which was evacuated on Saturday. Photos on social media showed floodwater coming through the entrance.
On Sunday, a caravan park in Bognor Regis was left under water, while the town’s Tesco supermarket car park also flooded.
And a house had its roof ripped off in Littlehampton, West Sussex, on Saturday in what the Tornado and Storm Research Organisation (Torro) has provisionally called a tornado with a rating of T4, signifying it as being of “severe” force.
The rating suggests the tornado would have involved winds of up to 61m/s (136mph) capable of causing damage to buildings and lifting up and carrying sheds or uprooting trees.
What does a yellow weather warnings mean?
So far, several yellow weather warnings for wind and rain have been issued this week ahead of Storm Ciarán’s arrival.
When Storm Babet hit last week, amber and even rare red weather warnings were also issued.
Here’s what a yellow weather warning means:
“Yellow warnings can be issued for a range of weather situations,” says the Met Office.
“Many are issued when it is likely that the weather will cause some low level impacts, including some disruption to travel in a few places. Many people may be able to continue with their daily routine, but there will be some that will be directly impacted and so it is important to assess if you could be affected.“
Other yellow warnings are issued when the weather could bring much more severe impacts to the majority of people but the certainty of those impacts occurring is much lower. It is important to read the content of yellow warnings to determine which weather situation is being covered by the yellow warning.”
Full report: Met Office issues fresh weather warnings as storm officially named
The Met Office has issued fresh weather warnings heading into next week as Storm Ciarán is set to sweep across the UK later this week.
The forecasters have said severe weather warnings are to be expected until Thursday, before the latest named storm is due to arrive.
Ciarán is due to bring 80mph gusts to areas along the south coast of England, with a small risk of some more exposed areas seeing wind speeds of up to 90mph. Meanwhile, up to 60mm of rain is expected to fall in some areas.
Read more:
Met Office issues fresh weather warnings as storm officially named
Yellow weather warnings for rain are expected to remain in place until Thursday night
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies