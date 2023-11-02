Bus has front window blown out by Storm Ciarán winds

The front windscreen of a bus in Kent was blown out as Storm Ciaran brought high winds and heavy rain along the south coast of England on Thursday, 2 November.

Gusts of more than 100mph have caused chaos, leaving thousands of homes without power, forcing school closures and caused travel disruptions as extreme weather hit England and the Channel Islands.

Two buses were abandoned, with those on board evacuated, after winds blew out their front windows according to Kent Live.

Wind gusts of up to 93mph were recorded at Jersey airport on Thursday, as Langdon Bay in Kent saw gusts of 71mph, according to the Met Office.