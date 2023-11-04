✕ Close Waves batter Devon coast as Storm Ciaran hits UK

A yellow weather warning for rain has been issued for Saturday as 42 flood warnings remain in place as downpours are expected to hamper down ahead of bonfire night.

Dozens of flood warnings remain in place across the South coast with a few in the East of England and several scattered around North Yorkshire as rivers reach their limit.

Thunderstorms are likely to catch in the southeast as up to 30-40mm are expected in the coastal regions.

The Met Office said: “A spell of heavy rain early in the day clears northwards but is followed by fairly frequent heavy and blustery showers.”

It comes as at least 12 people have died across Europe as Storm Ciarán unleashed chaos and widespread flooding, while thousands of homes in the UK are still without power.

Nearly 150,000 homes were left without power in the height of the storm, and by 4pm on Thursday, around 11,300 properties still had no electricity.

Have you been affected by Storm Ciarán? Email barney.davis.ind@independent.co.uk