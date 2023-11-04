Storm Ciarán news live: Weather warning in place as 42 flood warnings issued for washout bonfire weekend
Death toll in Europe rises to 12 as cars swept away as downpours flood hospitals in Italy
Waves batter Devon coast as Storm Ciaran hits UK
A yellow weather warning for rain has been issued for Saturday as 42 flood warnings remain in place as downpours are expected to hamper down ahead of bonfire night.
Dozens of flood warnings remain in place across the South coast with a few in the East of England and several scattered around North Yorkshire as rivers reach their limit.
Thunderstorms are likely to catch in the southeast as up to 30-40mm are expected in the coastal regions.
The Met Office said: “A spell of heavy rain early in the day clears northwards but is followed by fairly frequent heavy and blustery showers.”
It comes as at least 12 people have died across Europe as Storm Ciarán unleashed chaos and widespread flooding, while thousands of homes in the UK are still without power.
Nearly 150,000 homes were left without power in the height of the storm, and by 4pm on Thursday, around 11,300 properties still had no electricity.
The Jersey islands are expected to escape the worst of Storm Domingos just days after heavy winds battered the Channel Islands.
Although wind speeds are set to increase across the area, Jersey Met said there were no signs of any significant storms for at least the next six days.
In a statement, the agency said: “The weather remains unsettled with further wet and windy spells.
“However, there are no signs of any significant storms or heavy rainfall events affecting the Channel Islands over the next six days.
“The Spanish Meteorological Agency has named the next low pressure ‘Storm Domingos’, which is set to bring disruption to parts of Spain, Portugal and France today. Storm Domingos is not expected to directly affect the Channel Islands.
“There will be occasional gales and rainfall over the weekend, but this will be much less than what was experienced Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
“Saturday will see the wind reach force five to seven, with the chance of wind touching gale force eight briefly at times, which is normal for this time of year.
“During the early hours of Sunday the wind will reach force seven to gale force eight and may briefly reach severe gale force nine, but this will only be for a short time, and the winds will ease later on Sunday morning.”
Storm Domingos to slam into Europe on the heels of deadly Ciarán
The west of France looks to suffer the strongest winds from Storm Domingo this weekend, particularly Saturday evening, with 80mph gales possible along the Atlantic coast.
50 mph gusts are expected across the north coast of Spain, however along exposed coasts and mountains in the north, there could be gusts over 60mph.
Ciarán pulled away Thursday afternoon and evening. The Met Office announced that Ciarán established a record for the lowest pressure in England and Wales during November; typically, the lower the pressure, the stronger the storm.
Falling trees killed several people in France, Belgium, Spain, the Netherlands and Germany because of the storm’s vast area of strong winds.
Heartstopping footage of two children narrowly avoiding huge waves crashing into Folkestone
This is the shocking moment two children are nearly knocked down by huge waves from Storm Ciaran crashing into Folkestone.
Two children are seen narrowly avoiding being swept off a promenade as they run along the seafront during the height of the storm with an adult following them.
They fortunately make it to the safety of a stairwell after one gets flattened by the rushing water.
The RNLI said in the hours approaching Storm Ciaran it advised people to “exercise extreme caution if visiting the shoreline, especially along exposed cliffs, seafronts and piers”.
“We’ve seen a number of people in perilous situations where the outcome could have been far more serious,” a spokesman said when asked about the close call in Folkestone by Kent Online.
Jersey residents count cost as rare trees wiped out by Storm Ciarán
Large numbers of uprooted and unstable trees will keep Jersey’s reservoirs closed until further notice while clear-up operations can begin in the wake of Storm Ciarán.
Jersey Water said both Queen’s Valley and Val de la Mare reservoirs will remain closed to the public over the weekend and likely into next week so that workers can assess the full extent of the damage and start the necessary works to make footpaths safe again.
Alex Morel, from Jersey Trees for Life, said the “scale of devastation is far beyond what we expected”.
“We have lost some rare and threatened species of trees which will be hard to replace,” Mr Morel said. “Our priority at this point in time is to make the paths safe again for people who want to walk around the arboretum and the reservoir.”
Jersey Water chief executive Helier Smith said: “Initial inspections of the reservoirs indicate that we have very sadly lost a number of trees across both sites. Footpaths are impassable and very hazardous so we cannot stress enough how important it is for members of the public to respect the closures we have in place.
“We face a significant clear-up operation before we can consider re-opening the reservoirs. Very sadly the arboretum at Val de la Mare has been hit hard and there have been significant losses across the botanical collections, which is particularly upsetting given the important work Jersey Trees for Life has been undertaking since we committed to funding their maintenance programme earlier this year.”
From Kent to Cornwall: South still under yellow heavy rain warning
A warning for heavy rain and showers is still in force across southern England.
The Met Office yellow alert comes days after Storm Ciaran battered the same area with rain, flooding and winds of up to 100mph.
Although Storm Ciaran has largely eased, the warning has been issued to last from 5am on Saturday to 11.59pm – stretching from Kent to Cornwall.
Up to 40mm (1.57in) of rain is possible.
The Met Office has said there would be frequent heavy and blustery showers throughout the day, with the odd thunderstorm and 30-40mm of rainfall possible in coastal, south-eastern areas.
Bonfire Night celebrations at risk of washout as Met Office issues weekend warnings
Britons have been warned to expect a washout bonfire weekend as the remnants of Storm Ciarán are set to bring more downpours on Saturday.
A yellow weather warning is in place across much of the south of England with travel disruption expected as rain falls on ground already saturated from the storm.
Tonight, showers will continue across the northeast and west, while parts of Scotland and northern England have been told to expect frost and fog.
By Saturday, rain and wind will sweep northwards across England and Wales and those in the south can expect to see lightning. By Sunday, those celebrating Bonfire night can expect conditions to remain dry but chilly as temperatures are predicted to dip.
Revellers should prepare for heavy rain tomorrow as showers could dampen bonfire celebrations
Watch - Sea spits mangled 4x4 truck out onto Devon beach following Storm Ciarán
Pictures- Storm Ciarán chaos
Dozens of flood warnings remain in place
The threat of flooding remains high in the south of England as the UK feels the after-effects of the devastating Storm Ciaran.
42 flood warnings are in place with 167 flood alerts alerts stretching up through the country, after the south coast and the Channel Islands were battered with heavy rain and gusts of up to 100mph on Thursday.
The extreme weather looks set to bring downpours and strong winds to Scotland and parts of northern England on Friday.
Nearly 150,000 homes were left without power and by 4pm on Thursday, around 11,300 properties still had no electricity.
Some 135,700 had been reconnected, the Energy Networks Association (ENA) said.
