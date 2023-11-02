Journalist pushed over by strong winds during live Storm Ciarán report from Jersey

A Sky News journalist was pushed over by strong winds during a live report from Jersey on Thursday 2 November.

Ashna Hurynag was on the scene in Saint Helier covering Storm Ciarán, beginning her report by saying she had “never felt windspeeds like this”.

She continued to battle the adverse weather conditions but shortly after, Ms Hurynag was pushed over by the winds.

“We are sheltering away from the seafront... but even having said that, you can see the way the wind has just pushed me over,” the reporter said, quickly regaining her composure.