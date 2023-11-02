Storm Ciarán brings air, rail and sea chaos as travel warning issued

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Storm Ciarán, the latest bout of bad weather to hit the UK and neighbouring countries, is causing widespread travel disruption – with cancellations and delays expected to last until Saturday.

More than 100 UK flights are grounded. At sea, the worst conditions are in the Channel. Crossings from Dover to both Calais and Dunkirk are suspended.

Dozens of rail links are closed – some ahead of the expected storm, others because of fallen trees or flooding.

These are the key issues facing travellers.

Air

British Airways and the Dutch airline KLM have between them cancelled around 100 flights to, from and within the UK due to Storm Ciaran.

Overnight, BA has increased the number of short-haul cancellations at Heathrow. The airline has grounded 38 domestic and European flights. In addition, all 10 flights are cancelled between Heathrow and Jersey – whose airport is closed all day. Guernsey airport is also shut.

The cancellations including two round trips to each of Amsterdam, Belfast City, Brussels, Glasgow and Paris CDG.

A spokesperson said: “Like other airlines, we have had to make schedule adjustments due to the adverse weather conditions across the UK and Europe caused by Storm Ciarán.

“We’ve apologised to our customers for the disruption to their travel plans and our teams are working hard to get them on their way as quickly as possible.”

Passengers are being rebooked on other services, or can take a full refund.

In addition, KLM has cancelled dozens of flights between its hub in Amsterdam and the UK due to reduced runway capacity at the Dutch airport.

The carrier is telling passengers: “Due to the expected weather conditions at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, the runway capacity has been reduced on Thursday 2 November. As a result, some of our flights have been cancelled. We apologise for any inconvenience.”

All 17 UK airports served by KLM, from Bristol to Inverness, have had some departures and arrivals grounded. Almost 50 flights to and from Amsterdam are affected. London City, London Heathrow and Manchester are worst hit.

Passengers are entitled to be re-routed free of charge, with KLM required to provide hotels and meals as necessary until they reach their destinations – although the Dutch airline is telling passengers: “If your flight is delayed and you require accommodation, please find a hotel that meets your preferences.”

Rail

Disruption is possible across the network, but these are the key problems at 8am on Thursday.

Great Western Railway

No trains until at least 12 noon on several lines:

Taunton-Exeter

St Austell-Penzance (inclusive of branch lines)

Salisbury-Southampton

Reading-Gatwick airport

Southern

“Work from home if you can. There is a strong risk of fallen trees and debris being blown onto the tracks, with major disruption likely to the service on Thursday morning. Where lines are closed due to the storm it is unlikely that staff will be able to provide rail replacement transport. Teams expect road conditions to be very poor.”

A tree is blocking the line from Croydon to Uckfield.

Southeastern

“Do not attempt to travel” before 9am on longer-distance routes linking Kent and East Sussex with London Charing Cross and Cannon Street.

“Even after this time, severe disruption is highly likely throughout Thursday so we would recommend that you work from home if you can or postpone your journey until Friday.”

Southwestern

Multiple problems across the network due to flooding and trees on lines:

Salisbury-Southampton

Ash-Wanborough

Leatherhead-Effingham Junction

Fareham-Swanwick

London Underground Piccadilly Line

“No service between Acton Town and Rayners Lane while we remove an obstruction on the track at Alperton.”

Transport for Wales

Heart of Wales Line and Conwy Valley Line are both closed on Thursday. A tree on the line between Shrewsbury and Telford has blocked the line through Shropshire

Northern

Delays and cancellations between Newcastle and Carlisle due to speed restriction.

LNER

From 10.30am on Thursday until Saturday, LNER will not run between Aberdeen and Edinburgh. From 3pm on Thursday until end of service on Friday, half the trains between Edinburgh and Newcastle will be cut. Services that run “will be subject to delays of up to 40 minutes due to a speed restriction in place on this route”.

Sea

Many routes are heavily disrupted, with most Channel sailings suspended.

Irish Ferries

Cancellations and delays on Irish Sea and Channel routes – though, unlike other operators, Dover-Calais ferries are expected to operate.

DFDS Ferries

All sailings between the UK and France have been cancelled until late on Thursday night or Friday morning, on the Dover-Calais/Dunkirk and Newhaven-Dieppe routes.

P&O Ferries

The operator said: “Due to Storm Ciaran, our services are suspended until further notice. We are reviewing weather conditions and will resume once it is safe to do so.”

Brittany Ferries

All UK-Spain voyages planned to cross the Bay of Biscay on Thursday are cancelled.

Condor Ferries

All sailings to and from Jersey cancelled until Saturday.

Wightlink

Overnight Portsmouth-Fishbourne services were cancelled, but most sailings are said to be normal on Thursday.