Police are appealing to the public for help in finding a missing four-year-old girl.

Scarlet Duddy was last seen on Monday leaving a play centre on Springtown Industrial Estate, in Derry, with a woman.

The child has been described as having hazel eyes and light brown hair, and two of her front teeth are missing.

A Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) spokesperson said: “Scarlet was reported missing yesterday (Monday) and was last seen shortly before midday leaving a play centre in Springtown Industrial Estate on Springtown Road in the company of a woman.

“At this time, we believe this woman to be a female relative, and that both she and Scarlet may possibly be in County Donegal.”

The PSNI spokesperson added: “When Scarlet was last seen yesterday, her hair was tied up with a pink hair bow and she was wearing peach leggings, a peach skirt, a peach T-shirt with the words ‘Daddy’s Little Superstar’ on the front, and a dark blue jumper with a silver sequined heart.

“We are keen to know that Scarlet is safe and well, and I am appealing directly to the person we believe Scarlet is with to please call us.”

