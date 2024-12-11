Nesbitt confirms agreement to extend puberty blockers ban to Northern Ireland

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Stormont’s Health Minister Mike Nesbitt said Executive agreement had been reached on the progression of legislation to include Northern Ireland in a UK ban on puberty blockers for children with gender dysphoria.

Mr Nesbitt said young people in Northern Ireland will have “equitable access” to NHS trials to determine the safety and effectiveness of puberty blocker drugs.

Westminster’s Department of Health and Social Care said on Wednesday the Commission on Human Medicines had published independent expert advice that there is “currently an unacceptable safety risk in the continued prescription of puberty blockers to children”.

The department said the commission had recommended indefinite restrictions while work is carried out to ensure the safety of children and young people.

I am committed to improving wider gender identity service provision for children, young people and adults in Northern Ireland Mike Nesbitt, Health Minister

While health is a devolved matter, the ban applies across the UK.

In a statement to MLAs, Mr Nesbitt confirmed the step had been taken following agreement with the devolved powersharing Executive.

He said: “I am writing to inform members that Executive agreement has been reached on the progression of legislative proposals for Northern Ireland in respect of the making of an indefinite UK-wide order to prevent new patients aged under 18 from beginning to take puberty blockers for the purposes of gender incongruence and/or gender dysphoria, under the care of private prescribers.

“A temporary UK-wide ban on the sale and supply of puberty-suppressing hormones – known as ‘puberty blockers’ – expires on December 31.

“This ban applies to the sale or supply of these drugs, prescribed by private UK-registered prescribers for gender incongruence or dysphoria, to under-18s not already taking them.

“It also prevents the sale and supply of these medicines from prescribers registered in the European Economic Area or Switzerland for any purposes to those under 18.

“Following recommendations from the Commission on Human Medicines (CHM), it is now intended that we will replace the UK’s existing temporary restrictions with an indefinite ban, subject to review in 2027.”

Mr Nesbitt said NHS clinical trials will be undertaken to determine the safety and effectiveness of the drugs.

He added: “Children and young people in Northern Ireland will have equitable access to these clinical trials.

“The analysis of the findings from these clinical trials will inform the long-term policy position and inform future decisions.

“I am committed to improving wider gender identity service provision for children, young people and adults in Northern Ireland.

“This will require investment in gender identity services through a business case which is currently being considered.

“Despite the very challenging financial position facing my department, I have advised officials that I will prioritise the development of this service to ensure the appropriate advice and support is available to individuals and their families.”