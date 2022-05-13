What the papers say – May 13

The front pages are led by reports the Foreign Secretary will suspend parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol and more fines from the Metropolitan Police over Downing Street parties.

The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and the Daily Express lead on the tension over the treaty.

The Guardian adds that a delegation of US Congressmen will travel to the UK to intervene, and the i reports Lords are also pressuring Liz Truss away from the move.

The Daily Mirror front features the latest from partygate, with the Metropolitan Police issuing a further 50 fines on Thursday.

The Prime Minister wants to axe 91,000 civil service jobs to make savings amid the cost-of-living crisis, according to the Daily Mail.

A warning from Conservative MP Jeremy Hunt over the Tories’ prospects at the next General Election is front of The Times.

The Sun leads on the damehood given to Deborah James as she remains in end-of-live care.

Metro says Russian soldiers have killed unarmed Ukrainians by shooting them “in the back”.

The Financial Times reports on problems for cryptocurrency as Tether loses its link to the dollar.

And the Daily Star says a worker has won a pay-out after his boss “mocked him for being bald”.