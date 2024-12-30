Northern Ireland ambulance chief praises dedicated colleagues as he is made OBE

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The head of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service has praised his dedicated colleagues, as he learned he has been made an OBE.

The honour for Michael Bloomfield comes after 37 years working in the public sector, including appointments on the Health and Social Care Board before his appointment as chief executive of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) in March 2018.

He also chaired the NI Confederation for HSC from 2020-24, chaired the NI Cancer Network from 2018-22 and continues to chair the Major Trauma Network.

Mr Bloomfield has been made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire for services to Health and Social Care in the King’s New Year Honours.

It is a great honour to receive this award which is a recognition of the commitment of so many people I have worked with, in a range of roles, over many years Michael Bloomfield, NIAS chief executive

Tribute has been paid to Mr Bloomfield’s leadership of NIAS, including his work to introduce a third level paramedic degree course in the region, and establishing a full-time peer support function for staff, as well as his involvement with the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS).

“The delivery of health and social care requires the contribution of a wide range of teams and collaboration with partner organisations, and I am fortunate to have worked with many dedicated individuals and teams over the years.

“I would pay particular tribute to my team in the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, who provide amazing care in the most challenging circumstances, and who it has been my privilege to lead over the past seven years.”

NIAS chairwoman Michele Larmour congratulated Mr Bloomfield and said he has “committed his whole career to public service”.

“His extensive contributions, from enhancing healthcare delivery to advocating for NI’s interests on national platforms, and his exceptional leadership during critical times, set him out as a leader worthy of recognition,” she said.

“His work not only reflects his dedication to healthcare improvement, as evidenced by the transformation of NIAS over very challenging years, but also establishes him as a role model who inspires other leaders within the sector, with whom he works collaboratively for the betterment of patients.”