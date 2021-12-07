Storm Barra blasts Ireland with strong winds and heavy rain

Disruptive winds, heavy rain and snow showers have hit Ireland with the arrival of Storm Barra

After making landfall on Tuesday morning, Storm Barra has caused flooding in southern parts of the country, particularly in parts of Co Cork.

Up to 35,000 homes and businesses are without power as gusts of more than 130km an hour are expected to hit parts of the country.

Schools, colleges and creches in some of the worst affected areas were shut amid warnings that no part of the island will escape the effects of the storm.

Sandbags are piled up in the town of Bantry in County Cork which suffered flooding after Storm Barra hit (Andy Gibson/PA) (PA Wire)

Covid-19 test and vaccination centres will also remain closed in some parts of the country.

Met Eireann put in place a status red warning for counties Clare, Cork and Kerry which means the storm could pose a “threat to life”.

Evelyn Cusack, head of forecasting at Met Eireann, urged the public to keep safe.

“I want to say to everybody to follow all the warnings of all the local authorities and emergency services’ advice and don’t go out and do anything stupid,” Ms Cusack said.

“The threat of flooding for Cork has now receded, there is flooding there but the high tide is on.

“The threat of flooding has now shifted to the east coast, particularly Dundalk and Drogheda with the high tide just after 1pm.

“Very poor conditions at different times in different areas, right through the day and tonight as well.

“So everybody, keep safe.”

Business owners in Bantry, Co Cork, fought to keep flood water from entering properties while members of the fire brigade pumped away water.

Met Eireann has warned that disruption to travel and the power supply are likely, along with coastal flooding.

Gardai have urged anyone living in areas affected by red or orange warnings to avoid unnecessary travel.

Cork, Kerry and Clare have been given the red warning while an orange-level warning is in place for much of the east and west coast.

A yellow warning is in place for the rest of the country from 2am on Tuesday until 6pm on Wednesday.

Met Eireann said there is a strong possibility that the alert status of some counties could move from orange to red.

The Defence Forces are also on standby to help emergency services, alongside members of Civil Defence.

A UK Met Office yellow warning for Northern Ireland will remain in place from 6am on Tuesday until 9am on Wednesday.

The Irish Coast Guard has urged the public to avoid any activities that could expose them to “unnecessary danger”.