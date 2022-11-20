Murder probe launched after Nottingham flat fire leaves two children dead
The fire broke out in a first-floor flat in Clifton in the early hours of Sunday.
A murder investigation has been launched after two young children died and a woman was left critically injured in a fire at a flat in Nottingham.
The blaze broke out in the first-floor flat of a two-storey building in Fairlisle Close, Clifton, at around 3.17am on Sunday.
A woman, thought to be in her thirties, and two children, aged three and one, were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation before being taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham.
The two children were pronounced dead at the hospital, Nottinghamshire Police said, while the woman remains in a critical condition.
Detective Chief Inspector Greg McGill said a joint police and fire service investigation had concluded that the fire was started deliberately.
“These are tragic and very sad circumstances and my thoughts are with the family of those involved,” he said.
“Following a joint investigation with Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service we have established that the fire was started deliberately.
“We are appealing for witnesses who were in the area at that time and saw something suspicious to please come forward and help us with the investigation.
“We have a team of detectives who are working hard to establish the circumstances and our inquiries remain in their early stages.”
The fire was extinguished at around 4am. Neighbouring buildings were temporarily evacuated during the incident.
Anyone with any information has been asked to contact Nottinghamshire Police online, or by calling 101 and quoting incident 0110_20112022.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.