What we know so far after three killed and others injured in Nottingham attacks
A man has been arrested in connection with a number of incidents in the city.
Police have confirmed three people were killed and another three hurt in connected attacks in Nottingham on Tuesday morning.
A man was later arrested in connection with the incidents, which saw a number of roads closed across the city.
Here is what we know about the events so far:
– Two University of Nottingham students, both 19, were found dead in Ilkeston Road shortly after 4am.
-One of them has been named as Barnaby Webber, described by Taunton-based Bishops Hull Cricket Club, of which he was a member, as a “dear friend”.
– A white van tried to run over three people in Milton Street just after.
– One man is in a critical condition with the two others believed to have suffered minor injuries.
– A third person, a man in his 50s, was then found dead from knife injuries in Magdala Road.
– Police believe the suspect stole the man’s vehicle before using it to drive at people in Milton Street.
– Witness Kane Brady told GB News a man was pulled from a white Vauxhall Vivaro van in Bentinck Road at about 5.30am.
– Police confirmed a 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder.
– Police also confirmed they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the attacks.
– Police are keeping an “open mind” as to what the motives behind the attacks were and are working with counter-terrorism investigators to establish what happened.
– Shortly before 1pm, armed officers were seen a few hundred yards outside of the main cordon in Ilkeston Road, where they put two young women in the back of a marked police car.
– Police have carried out searches at addresses across the city.
– The tram network is also disrupted, with all services suspended on the Nottingham Express Transit as the police investigation continues.