Prisoner bailed on suspicion of murder of fellow inmate
A prisoner who was arrested on suspicion of murder following the “sudden death” of another inmate at a Northamptonshire jail has been released on police bail pending further inquiries.
Nottinghamshire Police said the 20-year-old serving prisoner had been arrested after the death of his 49-year-old fellow inmate at HMP Five Wells in Wellingborough on Tuesday at about 9.30am.
The dead man has not been named but his next of kin have been informed.
Further investigations are to be carried out into the cause of death after a conclusion was not reached during a post-mortem examination held at Leicester Royal Infirmary on Wednesday.
Detective Chief Inspector Johnny Campbell, the senior investigating officer, said: “This is a tragic incident in which a man has sadly lost his life and our thoughts continue to be with his family at this extremely difficult time.”
Detectives are working closely with the prison on the investigation into the circumstances of the death and the deceased’s family are being supported by specialist officers, a force spokesman said.
HMP Five Wells is a category C prison run by security firm G4S. It cost £253 million to build. It opened in 2022 with a capacity of more than 1,600.