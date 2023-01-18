Nurse strike - live: Health secretary says ‘patients will pay the price’ as staff prepare to walk out
Union criticises Barclay for pitting nurses against patients in ‘new low’
Patients will suffer if ministers bow to nurses’ demands to increase pay, the health secretary warned as tens of thousands of NHS staff prepared to walk out today.
Writing exclusively in The Independent, Steve Barclay said any boost to wages would “take billions of pounds away from where we need it most”.
He wrote: “Unaffordable pay hikes will mean cutting patient care and stoking the inflation that would make us all poorer.”
But the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has criticised him for “pitting nurses against patients”, branding the comments “a new low for the health secretary”.
An RCN spokesperson said: “Patient care is suffering because his government cut nurses’ wages for over a decade, causing record nursing vacancies in the NHS. Paying nurses fairly and patient care go hand in hand.”
Tens of thousands of nurses are likely to strike across 55 trusts. NHS data shows 4,567 operations and 25,009 outpatient appointments were cancelled during the nurse’s strikes on 15 and 20 December.
It comes as rail workers will join civil servants and teachers walking out on what has been billed as a “national day of action” on 1 February.
Patients warned of widespread disruption ahead of strikes
Patients are being warned of delays and disruptions in services, both today and tomorrow, as thousands of NHS nurses strike in England.
The walkouts by Royal College of Nursing members would affect about one out of every four hospitals and community services.
The NHS also faces further ambulance strikes next Monday, which sources indicate will go ahead, and new strikes are to be announced for February by union GMB.
Nursing staff from more than 55 NHS trusts will take part in industrial action for two days following similar action in December.
Thousands of operations and appointments are expected to be cancelled during the two consecutive days of strike action. Almost 30,000 needed to be rescheduled following December’s nurse strikes.
People who require urgent care should call 999, or call 111 for non-urgent care.
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the NHS nurses’ strike across England on Wednesday.
