Ofcom investigating Sky News election interview with Scottish Tory Douglas Ross

A Sky News interview with outgoing leader of the Scottish Tories Douglas Ross during the General Election is being investigated by the media regulator Ofcom.

The watchdog launched an investigation into the broadcaster’s coverage of the election on June 10, when Mr Ross spoke about quitting as party leader.

He announced his intention to stand down citing difficulties being an MP, an MSP and Scottish Conservative leader, and faced a backlash after trying to run in the Aberdeenshire North and Moray East seat, before losing it to the SNP.

An Ofcom spokeswoman said: “We are investigating whether this programme broke our rules around election coverage.”

Outgoing leader of the Scottish Tories Douglas Ross (Michal Wachucik/PA) ( PA Wire )

The Ofcom rules on elections and referendums state that “due weight must be given to the coverage of parties” during the period before polling day and “due impartiality must be strictly maintained”, where the matter relates to a constituency.

It also says a candidate must “not be given the opportunity to make constituency points” if “no other candidates will be given a similar opportunity”.

Mr Ross told Sky News in June that he denied the decision to leave his position as Scots Tory leader was to do with his own political ambitions, and referenced his commitment to the people of the constituency he was running for.

He said: “No, I don’t think anyone looking at me announcing today that I’m standing down as leader would necessarily come to that conclusion.

“What I am doing today is taking a decision, reflecting on comments made by colleagues and others, to focus fully on the people of Aberdeenshire North and Moray East.”

He told the broadcaster the situation with former Scotland Office minister David Duguid hoping to fight the seat was “a very difficult one”.

Ofcom launched an investigation into a Sky News broadcast on June 10 (Yui Mok/PA) ( PA Archive )

The Scottish Conservative management board – which Mr Ross is part of – had ruled that ill health meant Mr Duguid could not stand for election.

Mr Ross had previously said publicly he would not seek re-election to Westminster, to focus on his priorities in Holyrood as Scottish Tory leader.

It was alleged recently by the Telegraph that he told Kathleen Robertson in 2023 that his “heart was in Westminster, not Holyrood”, and asked to replace her as a Tory candidate for Moray West, Nairn and Strathspey.

It claims she refused the request after being promised selection as a Holyrood candidate in 2026.

Sky News responded with no comment.

Meanwhile, more than 3,600 complaints, including ones of alleged bullying and racism on the ITV dating show Love Island were rejected, the watchdog also revealed in its broadcasting bulletin, published on Monday.

Viewers complained to Ofcom about the behaviour of contestant Joey Essex in a Love Island episode broadcast last month (Ian West/PA) ( PA Archive )

Between June and July, Ofcom received 3,645 complaints over various Love Island episodes.

One instalment on July 24 attracted 1,832 complaints, objecting to the behaviour of contestants Joey Essex and Sean Stone.

An Ofcom spokeswoman said: “We carefully assessed complaints about this series on a range of issues including alleged bullying and racism.

“We recognise that emotionally charged or confrontational scenes can upset some viewers.

“But, in our view, negative behaviour in the villa was not shown in a positive light, and contestants were seen supporting or apologising to each other.

“We also took into account that the format of this reality show is well-established and viewers would expect to see highs and lows as relationships and friendships are tested.”

Stone and Essex seemed to have a confrontation with Josh Oyinsan and Mimii Ngulube after islanders were asked to rank each other during one of the ITV show’s challenges.