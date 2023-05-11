Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Coronation a triumph of pomp and pride in Britain, says Dowden

The Deputy Prime Minister praised the organisation of the event.

Richard Wheeler
Thursday 11 May 2023 10:57
A drone light show during the Coronation Concert (Leon Neal/PA)
A drone light show during the Coronation Concert (Leon Neal/PA)
(PA Wire)

The King’s coronation was a “triumph of pomp, pageantry and pride in Britain”, the Deputy Prime Minister has said.

Oliver Dowden praised the organisation of the celebrations to mark the occasion as he spoke at Cabinet Office questions in the House of Commons.

He told MPs: “I would like to begin by congratulating their majesties, the King and Queen, on a wonderful coronation weekend.

“The Government worked hand-in-hand with the royal household on planning for this historic event, conducting over 20 multi-agency exercises in preparation and hosting an unprecedented 95 heads of state over the weekend.

“It really was a triumph of pomp, pageantry and pride in Britain.”

Recommended

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in